To the editor: I'm an avid fisherman in Berkshire County, especially our gems such as Pontoosuc and Onota.
I also love to do my walking in the Common Park. I would like to take this moment to acknowledge the great job our park maintenance staff does keeping our parks beautiful, despite a percentage of individuals who can't pick up after themselves.
When I do happen to see staff members working our parks, I make sure to let them know what a great job they do and how much it is appreciated, and they certainly appreciate the gesture.
Let them know every once in a while.
Herb Wyand, Pittsfield