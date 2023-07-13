Letter: Overwhelmed by daily email deluge

To the editor: Our emails have never been so numerous as they are now, with the exception of Dec. 31 each year.
Between my inbox and spam, I often get more than 150 emails in a day. Perhaps five to 10 of them are from friends or otherwise desired. The rest nearly all request money. Most seek support for political candidates from all across the country. What a disaster. There are, of course, included among our incoming emails, many good human rights or other causes of genuine merit.
Sometimes there are requests for as little as $3. Other times a minimum of $50 is requested. Almost always, the requests are heart-rending.
What is one to do? If we were to give each request the minimum of $3, that would be at least $300 to $400 per day. Multiplying $300 by 365 days would be $109,500 per year, an overwhelming drain on our wallet.
Just considering one's time, there is a big drain on that, as well, simply to separate those emails one wishes to attend to, including causes one wishes to support, from all the rest.
If any readers have good solutions, feel free to share them with other Eagle readers. Unless I guess wrongly, I suspect we are not the only ones in this quandary who would appreciate suggestions. (Note: Just throwing out all those you don't recognize right off precludes any valuable new contacts, so that would not always work so well.)
One last thing that is really depressing about this is the kind of questions we get asked. They are often phrased as surveys, starting with a major question. Then they ask you to submit your answer, but not before answering several other questions whose answers they could almost always deduce from your first answer. Finally, they ask for a donation in such a way that suggests that they don't really care about your answers and will only tabulate them, if ever, if you make a donation. How frustrating. For example, we must have been asked at least 13 times if we approve of our local library and we always answer in the affirmative, but they never seem to record our answer.
On June 30, we got more than 200 requests for the first time ever. It was the last day of the month, as well as being halfway through the year. Perhaps that explains it.
Don Lathrop, Canaan, N.Y.