To the editor: Carole Owens’ columns are always so good because she clearly gives a view of history and then proffers more.
Perhaps it's local impact, or maybe what recent research has added to earlier understandings.
This is to add my voice to Gary Soucie’s Nov. 2 letter saying that Ms. Owens’ Oct. 29 column "Who we are and what we could be, for better or worse" is a significantly important discussion of the varying descriptions of yesterday’s American history and tomorrow’s events in America.
Congratulations, Ms. Owens. My question is: Has Mr. Soucie’s observation that her columns should be syndicated been taken seriously?
Thanks to The Eagle for the consistent high standards for columns.
Julia W. Kay-Grace, Becket