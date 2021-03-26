To the editor: Carole Owens' column on Stockbridge Main Street being for sale ("Between Main St. and Rockwell's canvas, pinpointing the soul of Stockbridge," Eagle, March 17) hits the nail on the head.
It should make all of us reflect on what the town means to the entire region.
Her column is also a cautionary tale, which brings to mind some new developments. The Stockbridge Planning Board has been using a tax-dollar paid consultant to write a new bylaw, acting as if the town would be in mortal danger if we don’t rush it to a vote. They call it the Natural Historic Preservation Zoning bylaw.
But Planning Board leaders appear to be taking the consultant’s concept, which seemed to support conservation, and adding their own developer-friendly rules and numbers, driven by their own stated question: How will the owners make money on this? Owners are developers who buy up land to build on. This bylaw could end much of our existing zoning and permit protections, giving developers easier access and freedom to build relatively dense new housing and resort projects all around “America’s town.”
All of Stockbridge could soon be affected, not just Main Street. If we don’t save our existing permitting authority and bylaws, we may not be able to save the town’s “soul.” This is not what we asked for in changing the Cottage Era bylaw. This is what developers ask for. It could make the region less attractive to tourists and hurt residential property values. Infrastructure costs could skyrocket. Property taxes, already lower than surrounding towns, would not go down — when does this ever actually happen? When Stockbridge is no longer Stockbridge, everybody loses, including business.
This is an unneeded new bylaw that would increase density and threatens to change the character of the town forever. It is being rushed to a vote while we are distracted and isolated by the pressing issues of a terrible pandemic.
Thanks to Carole Owens for helping us to pause and reflect on the very relevant question “Will Stockbridge lose its soul?"
Bruce Blair, Stockbridge