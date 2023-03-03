Letter: Owens' column highlighted important piece of Pittsfield history

To the editor: Great column by Carole Owens on Dr. Brewster and the Underground Railroad. ("Carole Owens: The East Street house that was also a Pittsfield 'station' on the underground railroad," Eagle, Feb. 28.)
Because of its secret nature, it’s hard to get a lot of information on sites for the Underground Railroad, and Carole did a good job tracking down this research. It’s the first time I’ve heard of this good doctor’s home on East Street as a station.
She gives us one more reason why we need to preserve the William Russell Allen House, built on the site of the doctor’s home, currently owned by the state but on Preserve Pittsfield's list of endangered properties in Pittsfield.
John Dickson, Pittsfield
The writer is chairman of the Pittsfield Historical Commission.