Letter: Owning up to my decision as an elected leader in Great Barrington

To the editor: During a March 27 meeting of the Great Barrington Select Board, I abstained from voting on the town’s last available beer and wine license. ("Great Barrington denies beer and wine license to Price Chopper/Market 32 for second time," Eagle, March 28.)
I am not proud of that decision. As an elected official, my job is to represent the interests of my constituents and make decisions on their behalf. In this instance, I did not meet that responsibility. I apologize to the citizens of Great Barrington and to the broader community of elected officials for whom my action may reflect poorly.
I take my role as a public servant seriously and will embrace the lessons learned.
Leigh Davis, Great Barrington
The writer is vice chair of the Great Barrington Select Board.