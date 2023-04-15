<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: Owning up to my decision as an elected leader in Great Barrington

To the editor: During a March 27 meeting of the Great Barrington Select Board, I abstained from voting on the town’s last available beer and wine license. ("Great Barrington denies beer and wine license to Price Chopper/Market 32 for second time," Eagle, March 28.)

I am not proud of that decision. As an elected official, my job is to represent the interests of my constituents and make decisions on their behalf. In this instance, I did not meet that responsibility. I apologize to the citizens of Great Barrington and to the broader community of elected officials for whom my action may reflect poorly.

I take my role as a public servant seriously and will embrace the lessons learned.

Leigh Davis, Great Barrington

The writer is vice chair of the Great Barrington Select Board.

