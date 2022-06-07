To the editor: Last week, my class panned for gold.
The idea came from a lesson about the California Gold Rush of 1849. The students had many questions concerned with the panning process, the amount of gold one could find, the whereabouts of gold, its value and other questions about the process of finding gold. They were very interested in learning more about gold mining and panning.
We watched a couple videos on panning, which only stirred up more interest. They asked if there was any gold around here, so we researched and found out there is gold in Massachusetts, mostly in Western Massachusetts in rivers such as the Deerfield, the Westfield, Mill River, and Fall River. They wanted to take a field trip to find some. That request evolved into a lesson where each student did pan for gold in the classroom and each student did find a small nugget of gold.
I sent for a set of gold pans and also a gram of real gold nuggets. Then I gathered some gravel and silt from the school driveway then seeded their portions of the mixture with a gold nugget and let them pan away. We used a tub of water to simulate the river to wash the mixture from the pan just like we saw in the video.
Afterward, they examined their nuggets and talked about the experience for the rest of the class. I told them we were going to encase them in clear resin and we would be able to keep them as a souvenir. One student said he had fun and a great experience he would never forget. I hope they don't want to drill for oil when we study the Titusville, Pa., petroleum discovery of 1859.
Tim Herene, Hinsdale