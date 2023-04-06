Letter: Pantries need support to help meet rising food insecurity

To the editor: A recent study by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research states that nearly a quarter of Americans report experiencing food challenges, and 37 percent of adults received some type of food assistance from a nonprofit organization or a government service to help feed their household in the last year.
Almost three quarters of those facing food challenges say they are not confident about obtaining enough healthy food. They also are much more likely to purchase food in convenience or dollar stores. Many say they lack the knowledge to find healthy foods. Transportation is also a problem.
This comes as no surprise to those of us involved at The People’s Pantry or any of the other pantries, meal sites and food assistance programs in Berkshire County. We are all dedicated to assisting our neighbors who are food challenged, but at the same time we are also facing the double challenge of more mouths to feed and rising costs to do so.
The mission of The People’s Pantry is to provide quality, healthy foods locally sourced whenever possible to those in need of assistance. We are fortunate to have access to nutritious food including local eggs, milk and cheese, frozen meat and fish, in addition to fresh vegetables, fruits, pasta, peanut butter, rice, cereal and tuna fish.
The People’s Pantry is substantially supported by donations from our community and staffed by volunteers. Presently in South County, we are serving more than 500 individuals each week, and with the recent end of COVID SNAP benefits that number is already increasing as are our costs. We thank you in advance for your continued support, which is essential for us to provide healthy nutritious food for our local families in need.
John Cheek, South Egremont
The writer is a board member of The People's Pantry in Great Barrington.