Letter: Paradise lost

To the editor: Scientists are honing in on the starting date of a new geologic epoch, the Anthropocene.
The name is derived from the Greek terms for “human” and “new.” It defines the major geological change in our world and climate as the direct result and impact of humans polluting the air, water, soil and oceans by burning fossil fuels, detonating nuclear weapons and dumping fertilizers, toxic and radioactive chemicals, human and animal wastes, plastics and more on land and in waterways. Based on the evidence, they are citing the starting date of the Anthropocene as sometime between 1950 and 1954. The real beginnings started with the onset of the industrial revolution and spiked around 1950. It has continued to rise dramatically each and every year due to mind-boggling global pollution associated with expanding industrialization, industrialized agriculture, population explosion, unfettered capitalism, endless consumerism, a throw-away economy, etc.
Our mindless, short-sighted pollution has thrown the planet out of homeostasis/balance, the planetary health that supports all life. The symptoms have been increasing with each year and in our faces: rising land and ocean temperatures, the dying off of so many species, the disappearance of birds and bugs and so much more. And now routine catastrophic weather events as the jet stream and ocean currents are changing. The progressive manmade chronic illness of our planet is entering its terminal phase.
Unsurprisingly, the rise in chronic illnesses in humans has run parallel to our wanton destruction of our planet. The CDC defines chronic illness as generally incurable illnesses or conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, cancer and diabetes. The rates of prevalence of these have grown 700 percent since 1935, most dramatically since 1950. Today, six in 10 Americans have a chronic disease.
We have treated our miraculous bodies with the same utter disregard and disrespect as we have the planet. In addition to poisoning ourselves with destructive lifestyles and diets, we are swimming in the same noxious brew we have unleashed on our planet; breathing polluted air, drinking toxic water, etc. Our disease management for-profit medical model of care feeds on our illnesses, plying us with more and more toxic medications to prop us up until, as we are witnessing with our planet, the system can no longer sustain and it collapses.
When it does, we lie in the critical care unit hoping someone will save us from ourselves.
Peter May, North Adams