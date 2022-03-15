To the editor: I write regarding the Park Square anti-war protest held March 6 by CodePink and their anti-war coalition of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Peace in Ukraine, No to NATO and Stop the War. ("Berkshire residents rally at Park Square calling for end of Russia's war in Ukraine," Eagle, March 6.)
To correct the record, it was an anti-war rally. Rinaldo Del Gallo and I planned it fully believing in CodePink's slogan for the 125 worldwide protests of "No to NATO expansion,” "Stop the war in Ukraine" and "Russian troops out.” The Eagle's photograph showed only protestors with yellow and blue signs for the Ukrainian flag; there were more protest signs not shown that were anti-war rather than pro-Ukraine. Reporter Dick Lindsay's article focused on pro-Ukraine and anti-Putin sentiment. Neither Lindsay nor the Eagle photographer sought Rinaldo or my statements of purpose at all; they didn't even talk to us or recognize us as organizers.
So to clarify, The Berkshire Eagle's coverage suggested that we merely supported Ukraine winning the war at all costs. That was not the point. There is a distinction between supporting one side in a war and supporting the end of war. And while we recognize Russia as the invader, we support a peaceful and swift end to the war.
Cara Veremko, Pittsfield