To the editor: Why can't the town look at the moldering, long-abandoned gas station just south of the Unicorn Theater or the area around the railroad station as possibilities for seasonal parking? ("Put up a parking lot? Stockbridge leaders suggest possible sites to add more parking downtown," Eagle, March 30.)
Providing shuttle service to Main Street could even be a possibility during the tourist season and would bring more business to local stores and restaurants. Just saying.
Irene Bernstein-Pechmeze, Stockbridge