Letter: Patrick White for Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: Patrick White has brought fresh and exciting energy to the town of Stockbridge.
I have been deeply impressed by his passion for creating and sustaining the infrastructure of a thriving full-time community while fully engaging in the discussion of the differing needs and perspectives of full-time and part-time residents. It's only out of this discussion that strong solutions will emerge for the town, and Patrick has engaged in the process with both clear goals for the community and the good spirit and creative thinking required to achieve viable compromise.
Patrick is approachable, responsive and creative and devotes tremendous, constructive energy to the livelihood of our town. I will vote for him enthusiastically on May 16.
Nina Ryan, Stockbridge