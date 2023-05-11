Letter: Patrick White for Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: I am writing to express my support for Patrick White’s reelection to the Stockbridge Select Board.
He is committed to addressing the complex issues of these changing times as they affect the well-being of us all. His diligence, inclusiveness, honesty and respect for differing points of view promote transparency and citizen engagement in town governance. He also brings with it a good and caring heart for his town, fellow residents, nature and animals.
If you live in Stockbridge, please vote May 16 (or sooner).
Tom Stokes, Stockbridge