Letter: Patrick White for Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: I am pleased to endorse Patrick White for a second term on the Stockbridge Select Board.
He's proven himself to be an effective advocate for Stockbridge and its residents. It does not matter whether you are a year-rounder or a second-home owner, own a grand house or rent a modest apartment, Patrick treats you with respect and listens to your suggestions for how to improve the town. Whether he agrees with you or not, he seeks everyone's opinion — and values it.
Patrick White is probably the most enthusiastic and energetic guy I know, devoted to sustaining and improving our town. He combines broad knowledge of local bylaws with innovative thinking to explore new opportunities for Stockbridge. He's open-minded, courageous and genuinely cares about other people without prejudice.
Patrick has worked selflessly for our town, proven his commitment to protect our environment and preserve open spaces, and deserves to be reelected to the Select Board on May 16.
Barney Edmonds, Stockbridge