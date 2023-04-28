<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: Patrick White for Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: Please consider voting Patrick White for reelection to the Stockbridge Select Board.

Patrick is a forward thinker and a spirited planner who is engaged with all the town's residents as well as all the town's boards and employees. He is in tune with the town's needs on a daily basis.

As a Select Board member, he is present, approachable, reactive, responsive and accountable in his daily duties on the Stockbridge Select Board.

I am confident that Stockbridge is in good hands and will continue move forward positively into the future with Patrick reelected for another three-year term.

Gary Pitney, Stockbridge

