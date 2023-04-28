Letter: Patrick White for Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: Please consider voting Patrick White for reelection to the Stockbridge Select Board.
Patrick is a forward thinker and a spirited planner who is engaged with all the town's residents as well as all the town's boards and employees. He is in tune with the town's needs on a daily basis.
As a Select Board member, he is present, approachable, reactive, responsive and accountable in his daily duties on the Stockbridge Select Board.
I am confident that Stockbridge is in good hands and will continue move forward positively into the future with Patrick reelected for another three-year term.
Gary Pitney, Stockbridge