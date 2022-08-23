To the editor: Paul Mark has our vote for state senator.
His performance as a state representative and his dedication to working families and the varied issues that arise in this district underlie our decision. Representing a district of 57 towns and cities would overwhelm many, but not Paul Mark. He is a highly intelligent, energetic and compassionate man who is dedicated to making life better for all his constituents.
During his years in the House, Mark has supported a multitude of important issues. He has been a stalwart champion of public education from pre-K through college. He has advocated for debt-free public higher education, workforce development and vocational education including improving funding formulas. Mark stands for improvements in health care so that all of us can have access to the care we need regardless of our ZIP code or whether we are employed. Clearly, he understands that access to quality education and health care must be seen as basic rights for all of us.
Raised in a working-class family, Mark values perseverance. He also understands that a union job offers benefits beyond a fair wage — stability and opportunities such as continuing education can make all the difference in a family’s life. Mark has a keen understanding of the various sectors of the local economy including small businesses, agriculture, the arts, tourism, as well as the need for a quality infrastructure including high-speed internet in all the district’s towns. He works tirelessly to meet the needs of all these sectors, listening to what those involved identify as their goals. Mark also advocates tirelessly for the environment.
Paul Mark has always impressed us with his deeds and the person he is. He is remarkably approachable, no matter the issue. Mark is incredibly good at responding to constituents’ and other supporters’ queries. He is an active listener and is tireless in the completion of his duties. He has a quick intellect. He can speak to people from all types of circumstances; Mark makes everyone feel heard. Coming from a union background, he understands the value of working together and leads by this principle.
For all these reasons, we are supporting Paul Mark for state Senate. We hope you will join us.
Liz Recko-Morrison and Brian P. Morrison, Pittsfield