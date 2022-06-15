To the editor: I have been a full-time resident of Becket for 11 years and a proponent of Paul Mark since I met him.
Below are some reasons why I think he will make an excellent state senator for the Berkshires and much of our western region:
He has been a union member since 16 years old and a card-carrying, dues-paying member of IBEW and MTA still today.
He has been a responsive and effective legislator in the House
He has a consistent and well-liked presence across his current state House district.
He has brought back significant levels of funding for important projects to his district
He is right on the policy issues we care about.
He is a champion for the environment and fighting the climate crisis; for the working class and improving opportunity for all; for debt-free higher education access and funding; for access to health care; for reproductive health care; for opioid addiction services; for small towns and rural communities; for telecommunications services and access; for farmers and agriculture; and for criminal justice reform, racial justice and equality.
Al Blake, Becket