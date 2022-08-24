To the editor: I am writing in full support of the election of Paul Mark to the state Senate.
Berkshire County voters are urged to vote for Rep. Mark during the Democratic Primary. Early voting is Aug. 27 through Sept. 2 or on Primary Day, Sept. 6.
State Rep. Paul Mark will be the first Senator from our district in more than seven decades to enter the Senate with legislative experience. He is right on the issues I feel strongly about. His record demonstrates small-town Western Massachusetts rural community support. He is the only member of the Legislature from a town of fewer than 1,000 people. Like Rep. Mark, I support a woman's right to choose reproductive health care. Like my nearby neighbor Paul Mark, I support small-town telecommunication access. Like (hopefully) our next state Sen. Mark, I am beyond concerned about the environment and climate change.
He is accessible. I recently spent a most enjoyable 15 minutes with him in conversation, mostly on policy — rare today in a political person. I then determined this is the kind of person we really need to work for us in Boston. Please vote, casting one for a working-class friend.
Bruce H. Alexander, Hinsdale