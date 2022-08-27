To the editor: I first met Paul Mark while I was working as the youngest staffer on Bernie Sander’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Paul was outspoken and showed a strong conviction, always standing up for what he believed in. I was impressed then, and I am impressed now.
Since 2016, I’ve been proud to call Paul a friend. He has been an asset in the Statehouse, and while our politics grow increasingly polarized and negative, he’s been a steadfast voice of reason, encapsulating what it means to be a public servant. In a world at its wit's end, he is a breath of fresh air.
Two years ago, I moved from my hometown of Worthington to Savoy — one of the most rural communities in the state. Paul is the only member of the Legislature from a town of fewer than 1,000 people and, as such, uniquely understands the issues of our small towns. Recently, Paul brought the payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) issue to light, which is significantly underfunded and an issue that is huge for rural communities like Savoy, which is more than one-third state land. On a visit to the hill towns, Paul spoke about how shortfalls to PILOTs disproportionately impact rural communities where the state owns significant swathes of land. This diminished tax revenue may mean one thing in a city like Boston that has enormous fiscal access, but for the Savoys and Hawleys of the commonwealth, that kind of shortfall impacts small town budgets significantly.
I’m lucky to reside on the bank of the Westfield River. In fact, my little cottage feels truly like a wildlife sanctuary. But I can’t help but notice how the effects of climate change are already affecting our region. As a young person, it is incredibly important that we have a leader in the Senate that will continue to tackle climate change and ensure Massachusetts is a nationwide leader in creating green, good-paying union jobs. Paul Mark is that leader.
I urge voters to vote for Paul Mark for state Senate in the Sept. 6 Democratic Primary.
Casey Thomas Pease, Savoy