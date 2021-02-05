Pay-as-you-throw trash plan not worth the hassle
To the editor: We have an interesting way of increasing taxes: A fee-based collection of our garbage.
While this may bring in some cash, I can foresee some mundane problems with it.
Let’s call the new purchases “fee bags.” I, like a dutiful citizen, buy a bunch of fee bags. I put them at the curb on the right day and they get picked up.
And then one day I notice a “non-fee bag” resting alongside my fee bag. Some neighbor has figured out how to beat the system. He sneaks in the dead of night and deposits his non-fee bag next to my fee bag. The collection truck comes by and picks up my fee bag and leaves the non-fee bag.
Now I have a problem. There’s the non-fee bag — what do I do with it? I could put it into one of my fee bags, but that means I’m paying paying for my neighbor’s fee. Or, I could do the midnight run and deposit the non-fee bag next to some other neighbor’s fee bag. Ethical agony (or be cheated out of the cost of a fee bag).
We need a solution to this problem. I can suggest one: Forget about the fee bags and keep doing garbage pickup the way we do it now. Find another way to solve an imaginary problem.
L.T. Renak, Pittsfield