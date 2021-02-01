Peace and quiet
To the editor: One of the best things that comes from Trump inciting sedition is his being thrown off Twitter and all of the other major sites that gave him a platform to lie day in and day out. What a relief from his blathering moronic tweets. Peace at last.
Now that his attempt to stage a coup failed he has no way of getting his idiotic, unproven claims of voter fraud — another lie.
The scariest part of this is he still has millions of his minions believing every lie he spews about voting fraud. I can’t fathom the mindset that these people have, how they can’t realize the enormous amount of people it would take to keep a secret of this scale from the public.
Seems beyond stupid that he doesn’t realize that there were Republicans on the same ballots that won. I guess that their votes were fraudulent as well or maybe it’s just Democratic votes that beat him by 7 million. So how is it that a majority of Republicans still back this insane rambling of probably his biggest con job ever? Mainly they put their own agenda ahead of what is best for the USA. Yeah, the so-called patriots! Trump had no problem letting the COVID virus go rampant because he doesn’t believe in science. He is a moron.
Bill Maher on HBO pleads with his fans that they can hate Trump but don’t hate the people who worship him, but them being this ignorant makes it really hard.
Nevermind impeachment; Trump and his kids should go to jail. They are all criminals.
Jamie Larkin, Washington