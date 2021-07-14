To the editor: Kudos to the Pittsfield Board of Health for expressing concern about the heavily polluting plants that help meet peak energy demand in our neighborhoods.("'Peaker’ power plant owner should discuss cleaner operation, Pittsfield health officials say," Eagle, July 9.)
As detailed in Larry Parnass’ Eagle article, there is growing pressure among citizens, elected and municipal officials to replace these expensive outdated plants with cleaner technologies. It’s time for Pittsfield Generating to fully respond to the needs of its customers by providing power that doesn’t threaten our health. Replacing old diesel- and gas-burning peak power plants with renewables and battery storage is an achievable, cost-effective way to cut carbon emissions, and improve the air quality for Pittsfield residents.
Pat Konecky, South Egremont