To the editor: Thank you for your excellent article “Local support adds fuel to 'peaker' campaign" (Eagle, March 23).
I would like to add some of the medical reasons that these horribly polluting fossil fuel burning plants in our community should be replaced by green energy.
The three such plants in Berkshire County, and similar plants across our state, emit high levels of very fine particulates called PM 2.5, as well as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, and these pollutants are associated with cardiovascular disease, premature death, reduced lung function and asthma. I am especially concerned that these plants are located in very close proximity to neighborhoods and elementary schools.
When it comes to PM 2.5, there is no threshold below which there is no risk to human health, so improving our air quality is always a goal, even if we were not facing global catastrophic climate change. In addition, while the fuel used by some peaker plants — methane (natural gas) — is touted by the industry because it burns cleaner than coal or oil, it is still an incredibly toxic fuel that pollutes our air and water.
We have the technology to close these plants without sacrificing reliability in our electrical energy grid. Solar arrays plus battery storage are feasible alternatives that do not risk the health of children.
If you agree with me that we must take action to make this transition, please sign the petition at tinyurl.com/PeakerPetition.
Henry Rose, Dalton