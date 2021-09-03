To the editor: The town of Peru is seeking to recruit a new Fire Chief.
Jesse Pelkey, a longtime volunteer since the age of 11, has stepped up and committed to the position with the endorsement and strong support of the volunteers of the Peru Fire Department. However, the Select Board is apparently not satisfied with his application. After weeks of a public posting, with no results other than Mr. Pelkey’s interest, the Select Board is now considering posting the position statewide. Why?
The current job description is almost 1,500 words long and reads like it is a six-figure position with the city of Boston. No other position in this town's government has gone to such lengths, especially to fill such a low paying vacancy. Mr. Pelkey has lived in Peru all his life and is experienced and available 24/7 to answer calls and manage the operations of the department. Mr. Pelkey is familiar with the geography of the town and the residents and is, above all else, devoted to serve the town he lives in. There is no question that Mr. Pelkey is the ideal candidate.
I encourage the residents of Peru to contact your Select Board and request that they formally appoint Jessie Pelkey to the position without any further delay. The Select Board meeting on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. is open to the public and being held at the Town Hall.
Kimberly Wetherell, Peru