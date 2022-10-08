To the editor: We are a group of people from the community which uses The People's Pantry regularly, and we feel strongly about giving back and claiming our place as part of the solution to scarcity in our county.
The People’s Pantry has been such a gift for us. Now they are in need, and we want to be there for them. So, we have decided to hold a raffle. Our prizes include: a trip for five in a private airplane over the Berkshires, a horse-riding lesson, $100 gift certificates to local businesses and restaurants, fresh baked goods and all kinds of delicious deserts from local chefs and bakeries, and much more.
In an attempt to include as many people as possible, we are offering tickets for $5 each or five for $20. Please join us in supporting our People’s Pantry with as much generosity as you are able.
Raffle tickets are being sold at the pantry at Saint James Place, 5 Taconic Ave., Great Barrington, on Monday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. and also on Tuesdays at Grace Church office, 67 State Road (next to the Bookloft and behind Pawsh Buddies pet store) between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The raffle drawing will be at the pantry, just before it opens on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 24. Please feel free to purchase tickets with a check made out to The People’s Pantry, or with cash for which a tax acknowledgement receipt will be provided.
Beth Moser, Great Barrington
This letter was written by clients of The People's Pantry in Great Barrington and submitted on their behalf by the pantry's president.