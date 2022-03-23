To the editor: Daylight saving time is a bad idea, and permanent DST is worse.
Switching our times twice a year is putting us through moderate jet lag twice a year, and some people suffer negative impacts. But permanent DST disrupts our natural sleep patterns.
Several scientists have agreed about this and testified before Congress. A few of us remember when permanent DST was tried, about 50 years ago, and how Americans as a whole hated it so much that Congress hurriedly repealed it. Doesn't anyone in Congress read any history?
I urge you all to contact your representatives and senators and tell them to vote to go to permanent, year-round standard time. We don't want our lives messed up twice a year just to save some corporations money on their light bills.
Jan Kuniholm, Cheshire