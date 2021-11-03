To the editor: I would call myself a reluctant but persistent climate activist.
Reluctant because for most of my life it has not been my “natural” inclination to be an activist. Persistent because once I opened my eyes to our planetary crisis about six years ago, I had no choice but to act.
When I get discouraged, I think of the words of Vaclav Havel, Czech playwright, political dissident and former president of Czechoslovakia. “Hope is not the same thing as optimism. … It is not the conviction something will turn out well, but the certainty something makes sense, regardless of how it turns out. It is this hope, that gives us strength to live and try new things, even in conditions that seem as hopeless as ours do.”
It is a powerful quote and goes far beyond how we usually relate to hope.
The New York Times article "Democrats consider adding carbon tax to budget bill" also gives me hope, because carbon pricing in the Senate is gaining traction and, if enacted, would cut carbon emissions in half by 2030. “Economists have said for decades that a carbon tax, which would make it more expensive to burn fossil fuels, is the most effective way to shift the economy toward wind, solar and nuclear power," according to the article. "Depending on how it is structured, a tax on carbon pollution could be the single most powerful policy enacted by the United States to tackle climate change.”
This is a critical time to make sure President Joe Biden hears from constituents and community leaders who support a price on carbon. It doesn’t take much time to write a short email to president@whitehouse.gov and it can make a huge difference.
Our own U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, has a powerful position as chairman of the House ways and means committee. It would be so great to have Neal’s support of a carbon price, the key to reducing emissions. We need to let our leaders know what we want.
This is a pivotal time in our country when we have the capability to shift gears, bringing change on so many levels: economic, environmental, social and, perhaps most importantly, on the level of the human heart and spirit.
Judy Fox, Lenox
The writer is a volunteer and co-leader of the Berkshires chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby.