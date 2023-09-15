Letter: Personal safety in downtown Pittsfield

To the editor: I was born and raised in Pittsfield but no longer live there.
However, I return as often as possible to visit family in the area. This Labor Day weekend, I invited a friend for a Berkshires getaway. My friend is a frail 77-yearold woman who uses a walker for mobility/balance. I am younger but not as spry as I used to be.
On Saturday evening, we decided to take a walk on North Street. We walked from the Lantern Bar & Grill to the intersection of North and West streets, turned around and headed back toward the Lantern.
Near North Street and Columbus Avenue, two youngish teenage boys approached us. One of them was holding a bottle of hot sauce and asked us if we wanted a drink. I politely said “no thanks.” They continued to follow us at a close distance. One got so close to my friend that she had to push him away from her with her walker. A third boy, riding a bike, soon joined the duo to harass us.
As I was calling 911 on my cellphone, the boys went out to the bike lane where one of them threw the bottle of hot sauce in our direction; glass shattered everywhere.
I told the 911 dispatcher what was happening and asked that a patrol car be sent to assist us.
Two men, on the opposite side of the street, heard the glass shatter and rushed over to see what happened. One of the men proceeded to read the kids the riot act and, after several minutes of yelling at them, he told the boys to go home.
The police never showed up while we were waiting for them in front of the Hotel on North. Although I later learned that they did respond — 19 minutes after I made the 911 call.
A 19-minute response time is unacceptable for this level of harassment/threat. What are seniors to do if the police do not make a timely response to our calls for help? I shudder to think what might have happened had the Good Samaritan not come to our aid that night.
This election year, I hope citizens vote for people who will ensure that Pittsfield is a safe and welcoming place for all who live within its boarders and for all who visit.
Mary L. Ferraro, Cambridge