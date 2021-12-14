To the editor: After reading "Doctor's Medicare billing is off the charts," (Eagle, Dec. 4), I felt that it was very unbalanced.
Judging by the length of the article and the placement of the headline on the first page, I thought that I was going to read an expose of a very serious crime. After rereading the article carefully, I was confused of what Dr. Goffin was accused.
I spoke to three ex-patients of Dr. Goffin and they told me that the article said he was guilty of fraud. Terms like "took in" and "previous FBI investigations linked to physicians have involved Medicare billing fraud" give the impression that a crime was committed.
I am not an M.D., so I can't judge dermatology protocols. But I am the son and son-in-law of two who needlessly suffered because their dermatologists didn't see the need to do a biopsy. I have also met terminal skin cancer victims. I am a dermatology patient — one of the "older, fairer" mentioned in the article. I would rather wear a Band-Aid for a day or so than suffer the alternative.
Thomas Koelle, Pittsfield