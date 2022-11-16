To the editor: Jesse Pelkey became fire chief in Peru in October 2021.
He is carrying on the family tradition. His father Nelson Pelkey Jr. served the Peru fire department for 25 years and was chief for 10 years. Jesse has dedicated almost his entire life to the Peru Volunteer Fire Department, starting as a junior firefighter when he was a child. He is a loving and devoted husband and father and is carrying the family tradition forward with his son named Nelson.
I am so proud of his accomplishments. He has done so much in such a short period of time. Jesse hit the ground running and furthered his education at the fire academy in Stowe, becoming a fire prevention officer level 1. He is also currently taking EMT classes. Jesse has received many grants to help his community. Some of the grants include those from the MIIA, Department of Fire Services grants and Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Through these grants, he has replaced gear and has obtained forestry safety equipment. Coming up, he will receive road safety equipment and a new radio system.
Jesse's next goal is to become certified to do fire safety inspections, which would give him a grant to go into the homes of the elderly to do safety inspections. This includes replacing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors at no cost to them. He has also built a strong team of first responders and firefighters.
I want to take the time to recognize Jesse's lifelong dedication of serving Peru residents. Peru is a small, tight-knit community, and he is making a difference in our lives. His family is proud of him, and he is the kind of man his son can look up to.
Dawn Pelkey, Peru