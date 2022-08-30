To the editor: The phone companies want you to communicate with them by computer.
Though they sell voice service, they do not want to let anyone use that to talk to them. Good luck solving problems with your phones or bills if you do not have a computer or computer skills.
Verizon Wireless is really difficult to reach. You must type in passwords in order to start telling them what's wrong with your phone. They do everything they can to get you to let them just mine your bank account or credit card with paperless billing.
It's really frustrating to try to communicate with a communications company.
Katherine Montgomery, North Adams