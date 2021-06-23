To the editor: Just have to say that Tuesday’s front-page picture of Mike Trova and his son Nicholas made my whole day.
Such a beautiful smile on Nicholas’ face and his dad was truly beautiful. I wish we could all experience simple joy like that. We could, but we are all so uptight about everything and anything in this world today.
Thank you for making my day so special, Trova family.
Way to go, Ben Garver, Eagle photographer. Thank you for catching it and sharing it with us.
Donna L. Ostellino, Pittsfield