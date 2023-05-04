Letter: PHS' 'Little Shop of Horrors' deserves standing ovation for 2nd weekend of performances

To the editor: I am a junior currently attending Pittsfield High School.
After seeing PHS Proteus' Friday night performance of "Little Shop of Horrors," I was inspired to write this letter to the editor. Elliot Trainer and Summer Lawton deserve recognition for their amazing performances as the leads. The PHS band and other performers also provided key support for the lead actors, allowing them to perform their best.
I could tell that every student involved worked very hard and gave their all in this performance. They deserve a great audience and proper recognition for their time, effort and talent. This weekend, there will be three more performances (Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30) at PHS.
Julia Haggerty-DeGiorgis, Pittsfield