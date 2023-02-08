Letter: Physics and cell towers

To the editor: I hope some simplified physics can add some clarity to the cell tower debate.
Cell towers aren’t nuclear power plants. Decaying uranium shoots out tiny, massive, nuclear-powered fireballs (neutrons) at extraordinary speeds. These can and do blast apart DNA, with resultant cancer and radiation sickness — even though DNA is exceptionally stable, so much so that we routinely reconstruct ancient genomes using fossil DNA that’s been exposed to the elements over many thousands of years old.
A neutron’s mass, however, is 2,000 times that of an electron; energy-wise, electrons are comparatively wimps. And electrons are all that cell towers can emit. When electrons meet molecules (including DNA), they have only enough momentum to wiggle them. (We feel this wiggling as heat — it’s how your microwave cooks your food.) And where one flying neutron can explode strands of your DNA without your knowing it, It takes a whole lot of electrons to burn your DNA apart. You’d definitely feel it happening. And they need to be close by: electronic energy diminishes not just proportionally to distance from its source, but the square of that distance. You’ve got to get really, really close for anything significant to happen.
So how likely is it that a puny cell tower in your backyard can stealthily mess up your DNA and cause you sickness and cancer? Put aside for a moment the epidemiologic studies pro and con and the potential for self-interest bias on both sides. Think logically. The tower’s emitting electrons too far away to do much of anything except carry data. Is the antipathy to cell towers, then, really about physics or rather metaphysics?
Robert Buccino, Salisbury, Conn.