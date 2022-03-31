To the editor: A class about language turned into a history lesson about the relationship between Russia and Ukraine and then the class wanted to watch current events on TV. ("A group of Pine Cobble middle schoolers started taking Russian in January, and then Russia invaded Ukraine. How the war changed their class," Eagle, March 17.)
Such is the education process.
My thoughts turned to the way teaching this to school children in Texas or Florida for example would be taught, where parents shelter their children from anything that might upset them, such as slavery in the old South and the events in Ukraine today. (They claim to want government out of their lives, but are fine imposing their will on others through the same government.)
The TV reporting may have included Vladimir Putin falsely claiming that he is “denazifying” Ukraine, perhaps prompting classroom questions about what is a Nazi, leading to a discussion of what they did to Jews, Catholics, Roma, gays and others. These are tough subjects, but maybe kids want to know and are willing to try to handle what they hear. I believe topics to be discussed is a decision best made by a teacher based on the reaction of those in the classroom, not by an angry parent at a school board meeting.
In some areas of the country today, you might have over-protective parents hovering outside Jilly Lederman’s classroom ready to pounce. Teaching critical race theory (history) and other difficult subjects should be discussed, not politicized and banned, so students learn from it. Book-burning, which is the ultimate form of censorship, is the same as removing books from library bookshelves that do not conform to one’s beliefs and it is wrong.
Interviews with students indicates many are not in favor of curriculum that narrows their education. Young minds crave knowledge and deserve to know more, not less. They should not be deprived of a well-rounded education. As for Russia: It is a people, a language, a culture, with a complex history you need to know in order to better understand what is happening today. I applaud Ms. Lederman for not shying away from a challenge in her classroom.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington