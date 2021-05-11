To the editor: It is a pleasure to endorse Gary Pitney and Carl Sprague for the two open seats on the Stockbridge Planning Board.
Two and a half years ago, I had the honor of sitting on the Planning Board when Gary was its chair. He showed a deep sense of fairness — to applicants appearing before us, to fellow Board members and to the public. More than that, Gary treats our zoning bylaws with the respect they deserve, yet is never afraid of questioning them when their meaning is unclear. Like a good judge, he knows the law, is compassionate, listens attentively and is thoughtful. Best of all, he is a straight shooter. Gary's many years of experience, both as chair and member, are a valuable asset we cannot afford to lose.
I first met Carl Sprague in 2013 when the Elm Court developer and eleven members of their team came before his Historic Preservation Commission. As its chair, he conducted the meeting efficiently and dispassionately. My wife and I were the only ones there opposed to the project. Carl encouraged us to ask questions and made us feel welcome. We were disappointed when the project got the go-ahead. Years later, Carl told us he had regrets about the outcome.
I attended most of the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee meetings and enjoyed listening to Carl's wise contributions, seeing his passion for his hometown and learning more about his collective vision for Stockbridge. Carl, a professional art director and scenic designer, would add aesthetic depth to the board.
I encourage my fellow Stockbridge residents to vote May 18 and elect Gary Pitney and Carl Sprague. They will bring a calming presence to the Planning Board.
Barney Edmonds, Stockbridge