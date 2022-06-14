To the editor: According to a recent survey, 100 percent of 145 Taconic students and faculty believe that there should be more entertainment provided in Pittsfield for teenagers.
There is a lack of entertainment for teenagers in Pittsfield because city officials are neglecting to address teen behavior as a top priority. Over the years, the Pittsfield area has lost the Berkshire Mall, Ken’s Bowling Alley, Candle Lanes, Regal Cinemas and many more highly loved places to hang out and have fun.
According to Psychology Today, a lack of activities causes a decrease in teens' social skills. In addition, it can lead to drug and alcohol usage, as well as poor leadership and increased screen time. In an interview with Taconic’s principal, Dr. Bishop, we asked what could be done about the lack of entertainment for high-schoolers in Pittsfield. He stated, “That’s where I think the city can help subsidize some of these things for kids to do. The mayor gives breaks for businesses to go on North Street. I think we need these same kinds of incentives for teen-based businesses.”
In addition, we asked if there was anything he missed in Pittsfield for entertainment that he enjoyed when he was younger. His response was, “Everything just needs to be updated … it’s not the same as before.” He feels as though the loss in the population of Pittsfield has contributed to the decrease in entertainment. He recommended teen programs to build social and teamwork skills.
Some may argue that there are already certain kinds of entertainment in Pittsfield. There are a lot of activities to do outdoors, and we do have some facilities such as the Boys & Girls Club, although even with all of these things there still doesn’t seem to be enough, especially during the winter.
Teenagers need entertainment to occupy them in their free time, which could drastically help improve the issues relating to boredom and bad decisions. Our survey also gathered data on what types of entertainment Pittsfield teenagers wished they had. The survey led us to a final vote of 81.9 percent of students and faculty wanting a mall, 77.8 percent wanting an arcade and 75 percent wanting an escape room. Children are growing up fast, and our childhood is almost coming to an end. We are becoming adults, but coming of age is stressful. We just need a chance to relax once in a while and have a little fun.
Jasmine Aslan, Pittsfield
Danyah Shuler, Pittsfield
The writers are sophomores at Taconic High School who put together a schoolwide survey about are recreational opportunities for young people.