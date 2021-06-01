To the editor: President Joe Biden has made it very clear that buying essential products from foreign countries, especially those who are political competitors, puts the United States at political risk.
Pittsfield has been searching for an industry or industries that would be a good fit with the city. Manufacturers of these chips are looking for production sites in the United States.
I would hope that Pittsfield would move vigorously to attract one to locate here at the old General Electric area. There are accessible transportation modes: rail and highway readily available. The product is light and more easily transported than the transformers that used to be shipped from GE. These chips are needed throughout the country. I heard on NPR the other morning that a Kia auto plant in a southern state had been shut down for lack of these chips. They are used in electronic devices but also in appliances and automobiles.
I hope the city government goes after this very aggressively and successfully.
Barbara Roberts, Pittsfield