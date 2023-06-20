Letter: Pittsfield councilor's school board age minimum proposal seems shortsighted

To the editor: I disagree with Pittsfield City Councilor Charles Kronick's assertion that one should be at least 30 years old to serve on the Pittsfield School Committee.
His statement that a person's brain is not mature enough before the age of 30 is an example of generalization of a neuropsychological finding. While it is true that parts of the brain continue to mature into the 20s, there is no "hard stop" age at which that process is completed. I believe that a person's policies and collaborative skills are better qualifiers than a specific age. Indeed, there are plenty of examples in our current political landscape where advanced age does not make a person that much more qualified to hold office.
Though he denies "ageism" is behind his petition, Mr. Kronick's proposal is just that, albeit in reverse; it imposes a minimum age instead of a maximum age beyond which a person cannot serve. I am not suggesting a minimum age for candidacy, but consider this: If a person 25 years old can serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, is that person not qualified to serve on the Pittsfield School Committee?
Dr. Alan Kulberg, Pittsfield
The writer is a former chairman of the Pittsfield Board of Health.