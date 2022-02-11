To the editor: For years, some city councilors have used taxation rates as a rationale for their votes against diversity and inclusivity-related goals in Pittsfield.
We heard that again on Tuesday when several new councilors voted against the new chief diversity officer position. ("Pittsfield hires Michael Obasohan as its first chief diversity officer. Split vote 'shocks me,' one councilor says," Eagle, Feb. 8.) The reasoning follows that more city jobs means more taxation, and people are already fleeing Pittsfield for that reason.
But are they? These councilors must have access to data the rest of us do not. I’m aware of no public data that suggests people are leaving Pittsfield due to tax rates. In fact, decades of publicly available economic research has shown that people are far more likely to choose where they live based on priorities like employment, family connections, schools and livability (which includes such things as bike friendliness, and we know where these same councilors stand on the North Street bike lanes).
In many of these studies, “tax rates” matters so little it is often lumped in the “other” category. So I have one simple request: Show me the data. Instead of simply asserting a position, prove it. Show us the data that so clearly shows people are fleeing Pittsfield specifically for the lower taxation of Windsor.
Casey Peirano, Pittsfield