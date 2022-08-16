To the editor: When is Pittsfield going to crack down on panhandling?
You can stop at about a dozen intersections throughout Pittsfield and Lenox with these people looking for handouts. What disturbs me and others is that some drivers keep giving money — wise up, people.
I saw the person by Hubbard Avenue a couple times frequenting Starbucks and then having the audacity to sit with a sign and large Starbucks cup telling us he needs help.
Guess what — most people stopping at these intersections cannot afford Starbucks. If they are that hard up, there are agencies in the area to help.
I noticed most weekends they are nowhere around — must be vacation. Why don’t the do-gooders around town help them off the streets?
Maggie Smith, Pittsfield