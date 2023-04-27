Letter: Pittsfield High students show heart, initiative in helping the homeless

To the editor: Thank you to The Eagle for printing the great story about how the students at Pittsfield High School and their teachers are helping those who are homeless, including some of their classmates. ("Pittsfield High School students are working to meet the needs of homeless peers — and the larger community," Eagle, April 26.)
These students give me hope that there are still Berkshire residents who can think beyond their own selfish needs and petty concerns and address the real problems that exist all around them. Anything that the adults of the county can do to help these kids is only to the good.
There are some in this group who need to become the future leaders in the county because they have their heads on straight and their hearts in the right place. Great job, kids; you make the rest of us proud to live in the same space with you.
David P. Harding, Pittsfield