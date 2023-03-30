Letter: Pittsfield lucky to have Froio Senior Center

To the editor: I often wonder if the elderly or anyone 55 years or older who live in Pittsfield are aware of the precious gem at 330 North St. called the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center.
The three-story building is filled with a wide variety of activities, including games and card playing, ceramics, poetry, bingo, craft projects, wood working, tons of exercise classes and so much more. They also host many field trips to places like Tanglewood, Red Lion Inn, Lake George, MGM Casino, Mystic Aquarium, Onota Lake, etc. The senior center is staffed by the most incredible group of hard-working, kind and loving people who are always around to help everyone. Each day, they cook a delicious lunch for anyone to attend. During all the different holidays, they host parties during the lunch, which often includes a local band playing music from an era long ago.
Many seniors sit at home with no social life and infrequent visits from friends or family. It is very sad to know that a person’s final years can be filled with such isolation and loneliness. For this reason, I encourage people to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity in downtown Pittsfield. If transportation is a problem, the Senior Center provides pickup/drop off in a handicapped-accessible van for a low cost. I have been going to the Senior Center in Pittsfield for a couple of years and I absolutely love it. I say let the last chapter in your life be filled with such a great experience.
To learn more, visit the Council on Aging Ralph J. Froio Senior Center at cityofpittsfield.org/departments/council_on_aging/index.php.
Carolyn J. Swegel, Pittsfield