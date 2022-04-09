To the editor: If anyone has tried to navigate Union Street where Barrington Stage Company is located, you are in for a treat this summer. Pittsfield’s elite engineering department decided to extend sidewalk width, put some stupid tear drops at either end and a drop-off segment parallel to the stage entrance.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the traffic backup, especially on North Street when trying to get to Union Street during a show, since North Street down to one lane each direction.
Now, parking on this street is only on the left side, but inconsiderate parking along the right side where No Parking signs exist could cause a disaster in the use by emergency vehicles.
Winter was no better, with loops at either end that made it seem as if city plows were unable to navigate this design, so the street was not plowed most of the winter.
But oh well, whoever wanted this probably doesn’t drive, and only uses bike lanes. Business on Union Street will suffer because this engineering was not thought through.
Maggie Smith, Pittsfield