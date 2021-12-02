To the editor: I don't know if Linda Tyer is a Democrat or a Republican, but she sure sounds like a Trump Republican when at a recent City Council meeting she states that we should not be concerned with our new real estate tax hike, as our home values will increase substantially as well as our personal wealth. ("Tyer's tax rate greenlit as Pittsfield council rejects using additional $1 million in free cash to reduce property tax bills," Eagle, Nov. 23.)
Really? Voodoo economics for sure. Wake up, mayor.
Vic Ostellino, Pittsfield