Letter: Pittsfield motorists deserve safer roads

To the editor: The night before Christmas Eve, we got several inches of snow accompanied by temperatures nearing zero with brutal wind chill.
The next afternoon, my brother-in-law, a Pittsfield resident, left work and headed home via Lenox. He commented later that the roads were fine in Lenox, until he crossed the line into Pittsfield. What he said about road conditions in Pittsfield are inappropriate for inclusion here, but suffice to say they were not complimentary.
On Sunday, Christmas Day, our daughter and two grandchildren drove up from Connecticut to share the occasion with us. To provide some clarity about road conditions along Route 8, particularly on the Massachusetts side of the border, I spoke with a very pleasant and accommodating state trooper at the Lee barracks, who assured me that the roads had been plowed, salted and cleared, but advised caution and slow driving. Our daughter and grandchildren arrived safely but she commented that the roads were fine all the way up Route 8, including those twists between Sandisfield and Lee, until she crossed the line into Pittsfield, where she encountered dangerous, untreated roads and watched two vehicles spin out.
We pay a hefty tax bill here in the city and deserve in return a certain standard of service, especially when it comes to public safety. Everyone would prefer not to have to work on holidays, but when you sign up for public service and accept the coin of the realm, you should expect to do the work. A lesson I learned in professional life is that you can delegate authority but not responsibility and, as Harry Truman said, the buck stops at the top. “Holiday staffing” is not an appropriate position to take when it comes to public safety. There should be some comment from management.
Lance Hopkins, Pittsfield