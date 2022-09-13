To the editor: As described by The Eagle, increasing activity at the Pittsfield Airport is welcomed for its economic benefits to local communities. ("Ever wondered what goes on at Pittsfield's airport or who is flying in to the Berkshires? Here's a behind-the-scenes look," Eagle, Sept. 10.)
As a neighbor, however, I confirm that this increasing activity creates what the journalist described as a disruptive “racket (that) can be overwhelming at times” — particularly with bigger and bigger aircraft utilizing the facility. We neighbors welcome the airport’s “guideline” that limits takeoff times to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. but would much more welcome a firm policy that prohibits takeoffs and landings outside of those times.
Burton Edelstein, Richmond