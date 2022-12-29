Letter: Pittsfield must do better for its roads and motorists

To the editor: The appalling performance of Pittsfield’s public utilities during the recent storm, and its less than adequate performance during the prior two storms, has now become a serious public safety issue for the city. ("The snowstorm left Pittsfield’s roads ‘really dangerous,’ and a lot of residents are wondering why it's still so bad out there," Eagle, Dec. 28.)
The Eagle characterized the Friday/Saturday snow and ice event as a “surprise,” which anyone who looked at the weather forecast for that timeframe knows not to be true. One example: Weather.com had three warnings posted during that time frame indicating a significant chance of ice and snow with limited visibility. Granted, Pittsfield is often "on the weather line" when it comes to the degree of storm impacts. However, whatever happened to “prepare for the worst and be glad when it doesn’t happen”?
Other towns seemed to have been able to have safe streets, and the state did an excellent job on the roads it maintains. Do they have better weather forecasts? Perhaps, more likely, they have better judgment. My heart goes out to all the individuals who were involved in Pittsfield's 69 motor vehicle accidents, as well as to the first responders who attended the scenes at the risk of their own safety, given the conditions. While the accidents were termed "minor," no doubt from injury perspective (thankfully), it's certain that the impacts, financial and otherwise, were not. There is a clear need to do better, and I sincerely hope the report to Pittsfield’s City Council on Jan. 10 includes a commitment and detailed plan to do just that: better. Much, much better.
Susan LeBourdais, Pittsfield