To the editor: I commend Deanna Ruffer’s presentations and courteous engagement of the public in the hearings on Pittsfield’s $40 million American Rescue Plan Act grant ("Pittsfield to get $40M total in COVID aid; residents say use it for housing, mental health," Eagle, Aug. 18).
These meetings build awareness of residents’ challenges. ARPA is a one-time grant for the impact of COVID-19. Pittsfield has until the end of 2024 to give a spending plan to the federal government and until 2026 to spend the funds. If the city carefully crafts a plan and holds the funds according to the deadlines, we could earn at least $500,000 interest. That’s good money to permanently fund Westside and Morningside community centers.
The assessment of the city’s needs is a huge project. The city has set up an online survey. Unfortunately, it is fatally flawed. We are neither gathering actionable information nor building a team qualified to design and evaluate its results. At the Aug. 23 meeting, I asked Ms. Ruffer whether the survey gathered demographic information such as age, income, etc. She stated that it did, but it’s optional.
Demographic information is essential to this survey. Imagine a political poll not asking what party you supported. Preposterous. Without demographics, we may identify stresses but have no idea who are affected and their circumstances. There are other serious flaws. It is online, which disenfranchises many who either lack or can’t use computers. The questions are too few and too narrow; for instance, it ignores the disabled.
This survey must be scrapped for a mailed survey which will garner more responses. A low response rate gives the city liberty to allocate our funds without our input — a situation ripe for funneling funds to specials interests. The community meetings provide a constructive event for people to brainstorm about what is not working. But these meetings cannot contribute to a successful outcome if the global survey is flawed. We need to get the survey done right, and we need experts in survey development and statistical analysis.
Pittsfield lacks the expertise and needs the assistance of a university social sciences department. I urge the city to adopt a paper multi-language survey to be mailed to each resident combined with reminders from the city’s automated phone system to urge participation. Seeking a comprehensive response that excludes no one for lack of means to participate would help ensure that ARPA will lift the entire community.
Charles Ivar Kronick, Pittsfield
The writer is a candidate for the Ward 2 Pittsfield City Council seat.