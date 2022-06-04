To the editor: As I recently rode the newest section of the Rail Trail the other day, it occurred to me that right now it is virtually impossible to bike to the trail, only to park at the parking lots for the trail.
Many of the roads leading to the trail, including Merrill Road and Dalton Avenue, could be retrofitted to include safe biking infrastructure, both for exercise and commuting purposes.
The city of Pittsfield released a plan in The Eagle detailing this and more bike infrastructure around the major roads of the city, mainly bike lanes, a few months ago, and still has yet to act on many of the plans. Of those it has acted upon so far, North and Tyler streets, have not been highly regarded among the public.
As the climate situation worsens over the years, it will be possible for more people to bike as their main form of transport. Furthermore, as car and fuel costs rise and other forms of transport, notably the taxi and BRTA, remain nonexistent to the majority of people in the city, as shown in the article in The Eagle about the Berkshire Flyer train service, biking continues to become more feasible for the citizens of Pittsfield. This change in transport toward bikes can only be done in full force if the infrastructure is present in reality, and not something that stays on the drawing board.
The city needs to build this infrastructure, be it bike lanes, racks near businesses and in dense neighborhoods, and safer intersections for those not in vehicles, to help both those who do not have adequate access to vehicular transportation and to further secure its place as a sustainable city built for the future.
Joe Weiner, Pittsfield